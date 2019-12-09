UpStage Theatre will re-imagine Charles Dickens's classic holiday tale "A Christmas Carol" through a woman's eyes when it opens "Ebony Scrooge" at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Other performances of the Ava Brewster Turner adaptation are at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 in its theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
Turner also directs this story, which revolves around Ebony Scrooge, one of the town’s most successful entrepreneurs. But there is a problem — she has a cold heart, nasty attitude and lacks a great deal of holiday cheer until she is visited by three spirits.
And though the story is set in modern-day America, the themes of this story are the same, with Ebony looking back at what she missed and learning what's truly important in life.
UpStage Theatre first produced this play in 2016, and one cast member from that show, JayLynn Hall, is returning for this year's production.
Tickets are $24 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.