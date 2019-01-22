Of Moving Colors will be taking the audience on an international music trip when it opens "Kick It Out ... Around the World" on Jan. 25.
This year marks the contemporary dance company's 10th year to stage this community show, which includes youngsters 5 to 17 years old in the production.
"This is a special year for us because it's the first time one of our 'Kick It Out' dancers, Kerrington Griffin, who started out in the production as a child, will now be dancing in it as part of the professional company," Wilson says. "We also received a grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to broaden our outreach."
The company used the grant to hire art therapist Tiffanie Brumfield to conduct art classes with the young dancers. Their work will hang in the lobby of the Manship Theatre on show nights.
Poet Xero Skidmore also was hired to teach a poetry workshop to the youngsters. He'll also be performing his poetry during the show.
"We've asked Xero to create poetry to take us around the world," Wilson says. "He appeared in our first 'Kick It Out,' and he wrote poetry for our production of 'The Tempest.'"
The biggest change in this year's show is its theme. Of Moving Colors began staging themed shows in 2017 with "Kick It Out ... That's Entertainment," followed by "Kick It Out ... With Love" in 2018.
This year, the company is broadening its theme to include an even wider array of music with "Kick It Out ... Around the World."
"We had a retreat in Florida," Wilson says. "We started thinking about the music we've used a lot in the past, including songs by the Rat Pack and Broadway. Then we started thinking about what groups around the world were singing in the same era."
Wilson calls the resulting show a "beautiful journey, where we discover other places."
For the show, youngsters grouped by age will perform dances choreographed by Wilson and her company choreographers.
"And we watch these dancers grow from year to year," Wilson says. "It's our hope that Of Moving Colors can serve as a springboard to launch young kids into a creative environment."
Kick It Out ... Around the World
An Of Moving Colors' production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
WHERE: Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: $18-$28.50 at (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org