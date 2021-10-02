- The Music Club of Baton Rouge will celebrate the music of Johann Sebastian Bach at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 with a BachFest Club recital at the Woman's Clubhouse, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Pianist Shelley Hayes and Leah Hartman, guitarist Eric Liffman and cellist Joy Keown Bedillion will perform several selections from Bach’s catalog. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed. For more information, call (225) 620-8698.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Family Chamber Series, Bachtoberfest, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. While seating is provided, concertgoers can pack their own picnic for this family friendly outdoor concert. For tickets, call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Baton Rouge's Arts Tuesday! classes. For a list and registration forms, visit artsbr.org/tat.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Rocky Horror Show," opening Oct. 28 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Those age 12 and older are required to show proof of a current COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test result. Tickets are $24-$36. Visit theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has announced its grand raffle item, a necklace donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, for the 36th annual LASM Gala with the theme Iridescence, which is going virtual at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. The gala will be broadcast at lasm.org/gala and on the museum's social media channels, as well as streamed on WAFB. Raffle tickets are $50. Visit lasm.ejoinme.org/raffle.
- Anne Harmon Brett will speak on “One Man’s Journey Through a Life with Leprosy” at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Brett will share her father’s memories of his life after being diagnosed with leprosy, which will include a love story between two patients and an inspiring story for anyone going through a difficult time. Admission is free. Call (225) 925-8921 for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
