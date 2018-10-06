The Lafayette Concert Band will perform its fall concert commemorating the commemorating the silver anniversary of conductor Gerald Guilbeaux at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette.
Guilbeaux is celebrating his 25th year at the helm of the award-winning, 90-member group of volunteers that performs five concerts during the year.
Featured on Sunday’s program will be Chorale Des Amis, Acadiana’s Youth Choir and cellist Molly Goforth as they join the band in an emotional work by Julie Giroux dedicated to the 1963 bombing victims of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit lcband.org.