- The Baton Rouge Symphony will host a meet-and-greet with Maestro Timothy Muffitt from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 101. Admission is free, and the event will feature a free wine tasting and appetizers, courtesy of Martin Wine Cellar. Those attending also will have a chance to win various giveaways throughout the event and will be given a code for 50% off tickets to the Jan. 23 symphony concert, "Mozart Birthday Bash." brso.org.
- The deadline for submission to the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts' annual Art Contest and inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation has been extended to 5 p.m. Jan. 21. For requirements and to submit an entry, visit georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarship-art-contest.
- The Friends of the Old State Capitol will hold its business meeting and feature a presentation from local artist Henry Watson at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Louisiana Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Watson is known for his 3D wood artwork. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org or (225) 342-0500.
- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's production of "Annie" will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Callbacks will be Feb. 3. Auditions are by appointment only and preregistration is required by visiting newventuretheatre.org, where you also will find audition requirements.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a Totem Making class at 3 p.m. during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2. There also will be a gallery talk about the African Legacy in "Destination: Latin America" with Joyce Jackson and Andrea Morris. All activities are free. Also, registration is open for the museum's "Art & Alzheimer's Tour" led by Laura Larsen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Admission is free, but preregistration is required by calling (225) 236-4616. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Swine Palace's production of Ella Hickson's "Oil," opening Feb. 5 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $32 and $17 for students, seniors and LSU faculty and staff. (225) 578-3527.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com