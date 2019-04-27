Theatre Baton Rouge's 2019-20 season, which kicks off in the fall, will come with one less play but a much bigger gala.
"We wanted to move the gala earlier in the year so we could make it a true gala experience," said Artistic Director Jenny Ballard. "So we made it part of the season."
While the 2020 gala will be on May 20, this year's cabaret-style event is set for July 13.
The theater offers season ticket packages and flexible packages. Individual packages also can be purchased for each show. For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Here's the lineup for the 2019-20 season:
Aug. 16-25 — "The Wild Party": TBR's City Series kicks off with the production of Andrew Lippa's musical. The story is based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same title about the party to end all parties. Rated R.
Sept. 12-15 — "Romeo and Juliet": This is a production by TBR's Young Actors Program of Shakespeare's tragedy. Rated PG.
Sept. 20-Oct. 6 — "The Crucible": A TBR Capital Series production of Arthur Miller's tale of bigotry and deceit. Swine Palace's Artistic Director George Judy will direct and Ballard will play the role of Elizabeth Proctor. Rated PG-13.
Oct. 17-26 — "The Rocky Horror Show": Staged in the Studio Theatre, Richard O'Brien's campy musical is the first of the theater's two annual holiday productions. Rated R.
Nov. 1-17 — "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder": Steven Lutvak's musical tells the story of a man who is eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. Rated PG.
Dec. 6-15 — "A Christmas Carol": TBR brings the Charles Dickens classic to the stage for the 11th year. Rated PG.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 — "Guys and Dolls": The Young Actors Program will perform the musical comedy on the Main Stage. Rated PG.
Feb. 28-March 15 — "The Fox on the Fairway": A part of the Capital Series, Ken Ludwig's comedy is a tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s. Rated PG-13.
March 13-22 — "A Doll's House Part 2": The City Series production of Lucas Hnath's play looks at what happens to the Helmer household when Nora returns. Rated PG-13.
April 17-23 — "Anything Goes": Cole Porter's age-old tale of boy meets girl, with music, dance and lots of laughs. Rated PG-13.
May 14-24 — "How I Learned to Drive": A funny, surprising and devastating tale of survival as seen through the lens of a troubling relationship between a girl and an older man. Rated R.
June 17-28 — "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical": The play follows the story of a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers who is unloved by her parents but recognized as extraordinary by her teacher, Miss Honey. Rated PG.