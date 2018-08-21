Toad looks at the world through jaded eyes, but Frog is always ready to show him a different perspective.
After all, that's what friends are for.
And friendship is the key to this story, "A Year with Frog and Toad," which Playmakers of Baton Rouge brings to LSU's Reilly Theatre stage on Aug. 24.
The lessons about being a good friend are set to the rhythms of a variety of show tunes.
"I'm also choreographing this show," says director Haley Schroeck. "And the story and music will have something for both kids and adults. It has some 1920s-style tunes, where we'll be doing some '20s-style dancing and making jazz hands."
The musical, which played on Broadway, is based on Arnold Lobel's "Frog and Toad" series of children's books, with the story and lyrics by Willie Reale and the music by his brother, Robert Reale.
"It begins with Frog and Toad waking up from hibernation and ends with them going back into hibernation," Schroeck says. "And there's a lot that happens in between."
The story starts off in Toad's garden, where he is unhappy with the slow growth of his plants. He's also unhappy that he never gets any mail.
Frog tries to remedy that by sending his best friend a letter. The only problem is Frog sends the letter through Snail.
Needless to say, Snail is slow. So slow that Toad doesn't receive it until the end of the show, arriving at a time when it's needed most.
Michael Guillot, Playmakers artistic director, is playing Toad opposite Chase Bernard as Frog.
In addition to Snail, other characters include Lady Bird, Mouse and Lizard.
"When I found out I would be playing Toad, I thought, 'Well, he's going to be the serious character,'" Guillot says. "I knew I had to do something about that."
And he did.
"Michael has such a way about him," Schroeck says. "He's so funny, and he brings that to Toad. Toad is definitely not the serious character."
But he is grumpy, and Frog is there to help him through it.
'A Year with Frog and Toad'
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 2.
WHERE: Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive LSU campus.
TICKETS/INFO: $21, $15.75 for ages 2-11. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org