Swine Palace will open its 2019-20 season with "Gloria," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
Friday's opening night in LSU's Reilly Theatre on Tower Drive will be preceded by a pay-what-you-can performance on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and a preview performance on Thursday, Nov. 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Taking place in modern-day Manhattan, "Gloria," directed by Femi Euba, starts on a normal work day for a group of aspiring writers who are growing tired of the monotony of their desk jobs. Dean stumbles in, hung over from a party the night before at the home of Gloria, known as the "office freak."
As the day goes on, it's business as usual though tensions are high with a dispute over who should be allowed to write a story on a deceased singer. Also Gloria begins to act stranger than usual.
In a sudden shift in tone, Gloria shoots and kills many workers, including Miles and Ani, leaving Dean, Kendra, Nan and Lorin alive.
The story then follows the fallout on each character as they try to cope with the stress of witnessing the events and feud over who deserves a book deal based on it.
All preview performance tickets are $17. Regular performance tickets are $32; $22 for faculty, staff and seniors; and $17 for students.
This production contains strong language, loud noises, violence and mature themes. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit swinepalace.org.