A free class on headstone rubbing, with all materials supplied, will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, (weather permitting), at the Historic Magnolia Cemetery, 422 N. 19th St. This technique is used by genealogists and others to obtain and preserve information and artwork from tombstones without damaging them. The staff of the Audubon State Historic Site will present the class, sponsored by the Historic Magnolia Cemetery Board of Trustees. For more information, email cemetery1@cox.net.
"The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection" exhibit has been extended to Feb. 13 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Visit lsumoa.org/the-boneyard. Events being held in conjunction with it include The Boneyard Tour and Coffee Mug Workshop, where you can learn about the exhibit and make a coffee cup, at 6 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and Dec. 17. Register at bit.ly/boneyardtour. There will also be drop-in demos, where local creators activate the pottery wheel in "The Boneyard" studio space from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26, featuring Amanda Proctor, and Oct. 2, featuring Joe Nivens. To book the museum's "Stories in Art" for a classroom to read about "Dave the Potter" and participate in a clay workshop creating face jugs and poetry pots, visit lsumoa.org/artinclassroom.
The traveling exhibit, "Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland," runs through Oct. 21 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. At 2 p.m. on Oct. 3, the museum will host "Story Time Tea," where youngsters are encouraged to bring their favorite dolls and teddy bears for the program, which will feature a reading of an adaptation of the American Girl book, "Rebecca to the Rescue." Find out more at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Registration is open for fall classes at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The theater also will hold auditions for "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" by appointment only from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 with callbacks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 10. All actors auditioning must be fully vaccinated. Also, vocal auditions for the Young Actors Program's production of "Seussical the Musical" will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Dance auditions will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Callbacks will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 17. The theater will have its first Halloween-themed trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cheba Hut, 411 Ben Hur Road. Cost is $5 per person for teams of up to five people with more than $300 worth of prizes. To reserve a spot or schedule an audition, visit TheatreBR.org.
The LSU Museum of Natural Science's "Special Saturdays" series will hold "Putting the ‘Fun’ in Fungi!" from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, Delmont Gardens Branch Library, Greenwell Springs Branch Library, Jones Creek Regional Branch Library and virtually on Zoom. Learn about these spectacular spores with mammologist Spenser Babb-Biernacki. Register at lsu.edu/mns/education/special-saturdays.php.