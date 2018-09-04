"Fun Home" is not your typical musical.
Spoken words blend with musical dialogue to tell the story, and everything happens in the moment.
"There are no lead-ins to the songs," director Bill Martin says. "They just happen."
And it will all happen when Theatre Baton Rouge opens the 2015 Tony Award-winning musical on Sept. 7 in its Studio Theatre.
Jeanine Tesori wrote the music and Lisa Kron the book and lyrics for this show based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Theatre Baton Rouge's production will be its regional premiere.
Bechdel's story in both the graphic novel and musical is autobiographical. Nati Hardin plays Alison, the graphic novelist who lays out what's going to happen in the first moments.
When her father dies, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life.
"It's told in moments," Hardin says. "It's what's happening in Alison's life at that moment, because she doesn't know what's going to happen in the future."
Louis Dudoussat plays dad Bruce Bechdel, who moves between past and present opposite three versions of Alison: "Small Alison," played by Molly Kate Skupien; "Medium Alison," played by Savannah Chiasson; and Hardin's grown Alison.
"Each Alison has her own view of her dad," Hardin says. "They were very close, yet they weren't affectionate."
Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires.
"She learns that her father is gay," Hardin says. "This isn't a secret, because she tells the audience in the beginning. And she tells the audience that she's gay, too."
Though Alison addresses the audience at the beginning, she is not a narrator.
"This is really her dad Bruce's life story and how it impacts and influences her life," Dudoussat says. "It has different a-ha moments, because each Alison has her own reality."
"Fun Home" is the first Theatre Baton Rouge production for Nati and Dudoussat. They'll be sharing the stage with Theatre Baton Rouge veteran Celeste Veillon as Alison's mom, Helen.
"Helen has known since early on that her husband is gay, but they were married in the 1950s, a time when being open was not acceptable," Martin says. "Helen is in a no-win situation. She's raising her children, helping in her husband's career and running the household, but she's still living with this enormous secret. It's only when she's older that she looks at the costs of the life choices she made."
Sounds dark, doesn't it? Hardin assures that it isn't. Well, not all of it anyway.
"Fun Home" is based on Alison's emerging graphic novel, which is filled with her detached humor.
"It's hilarious," Hardin says. "And it's so human, and we're performing on this stage where the audience is right upon us."
Theatre Baton Rouge has placed an R rating on this production, warning audience members about its adult content. The theater's Sept. 9 matinee performance will be followed by a post-show discussion.
"It's not your usual Broadway musical," Martin says. "Everyone is on a journey, and Alison invites you on this journey. She needs to come to terms with her dad to get on with her own life, and we go with her."
'Fun Home'
A Theatre Baton Rouge City Series production
WHEN: Sept. 7-9 and Sept. 13-16. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30, $19 students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org