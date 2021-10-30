- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has opened the latest section of its "Iridescence" exhibit, which runs through July 31 in its Universe Gallery. The museum has partnered with guest curator Bradley Sumrall, of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, for this exhibition. Visit lasm.org for more information.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which will have four performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 S. River Road. Visit batonrougeballet.org for more information.
- Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's production of "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baton Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Tickets are $5-$30. Visit operalouisiane.com/amahl for details.
- The next program in the "Meet Meat" series at Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will feature Andrea Asali's remote talk, “Leda Rafanelli's Political Tarot” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7. Asali, author of "I Belong Only to Myself, The Life and Writings of Leda Rafanelli," will talk about Rafanelli's anarchist mysticism and channel her spirit for a series of tarot readings that answer your political fears. You can attend in person or livestream it at Yes We Cannibal's Twitch channel. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host a Lunchtime Lecture with artist and architect Stan Routh at noon Nov. 3. Routh will discuss the inspiration behind his works included in the museum's exhibit, "Places People Remember: Selected Drawings by Stan Routh." Admission is free. Also, the museum is showing "Louisiana Birds" by artist Katherine Klimitas. The exhibit features a wide array of feathered wildlife that live in or migrate through the state and runs through Jan. 2. Call (225) 336-2422, ext. 200, or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org for more information.
- Due to damage to Vonnie Borden Theatre by Hurricane Ida, the Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre Department will present "Big Love" in the Strawberry Stadium Parking Garage. “Big Love,” a dark romantic comedy by American playwright Charles Mee, will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Visit southeastern.edu/theatre for more information.
- The Department of Visual Art + Design at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is hosting a photography exhibit by artists Jeremiah Ariaz, Jill Frank and L. Kasimu Harris titled “Vanishing Black Bars, Celestials, + Louisiana Trail Riders” through Nov. 15 at the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery, 100 E. Strawberry Stadium. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call (985) 549-5080 or email cmolina@southeastern.edu for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
