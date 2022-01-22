- Tickets are on sale for the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series featuring Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Timothy Muffitt, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, 300 St. Louis St. Tickets are $37-$175. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for two performances of Of Moving Colors' "Kick It Out … Around the World" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Joining the professional dancers on stage in this community production will be children ranging from ages 5 to 15 performing works they’ve learned during the last four months. Tickets are $12-$35, plus fees. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's first orchestral series concert of 2022 to be conducted by Andrew Grams at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Violinist Richard Lin will be the featured soloist. The program will include Weber’s Overture to Der Freischutz, Stravinsky’s Concerto in E-flat “Dumbarton Oaks” and Brahms’ Violin Concerto. For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit BRSO.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Sweet Charity" will be the weekend of Feb. 5 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Vocal auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and dance auditions will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6; Call backs will be from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Visit forms.gle/S2j7iF2s8bf9jpyK8 to fill out an audition form. For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Lightwire Theatre's children's theater production of "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and LearningTree Productions LLC, producer of "Africans on the Mississippi-Cuttin’ Cane" will host a free screening of the film at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Cuttin’ Cane" is a documentary short of an episode of "Africans on the Mississippi," a five-part docuseries exploring the African influence on life along the Mississippi River, documenting the unabridged oral, cultural, spiritual and historical connections of water to African American life. The screening will be followed by audience discussions. For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.
- Registration is open for the Southeastern Community Music School's 2022 spring semester, which begins Monday, Jan. 24. Registration will remain open throughout the semester. The 13-week spring semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination of both. To register, call (985) 549-5502, or visit southeastern.edu/cms.
