- LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a reception at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 for "Recent Work: LSU School of Art Faculty Exhibition," which runs through Oct. 6. glassellgallery.org
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will hold a reception for "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. lsumoa.org
- LSU's Foster Hall Gallery on campus opens "Swamp Thang: LSU School of Art Grad Show" on Sept. 13.
- Christopher Scott Brumfield's installation, "My Neighborhood in Blue," is featured in the fourth-floor sculpture garden at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
- Auditions for BREC's Independence Park Theatre's first all children's production of "Hairspray Jr." will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the theater, 7800 Independence Blvd. Tickets for the show, which opens Oct. 18, are $15, $10 for ages 12 and younger. (225) 216-0660 or theparktheatre.com
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Fall 2019 Youth Arts Classes for ages 5-17 which will be held from Oct. 5 through Dec. 21 in the Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. For a full schedule, visit artsbr.org/arts-classes.
- Tickets for single performances for Baton Rouge Symphony's 2019-20 season are on sale at brso.org.
- Two new exhibits have opened at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette: "Songbirds: Nature as Metaphor, Paintings by Melissa Bonin" and "Quad Suite: Richard Landry." The museum also will host an artist talk with printmaker Aaron Coleman at 6 p.m. Sept. 11. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Community of Baker's third "Photographers' Exhibition" will be 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker. Photographers include Cathy L. Gabel and Frederick Schiele. The event includes jazz music and refreshments. Admission is free. For more information, email f.schiele@yahoo.com.
On the arts and cultural scene
