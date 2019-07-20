New work by artist Julia Lucey is now on exhibit at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100.
"I am creating organized, decorative interpretations of wildness — cleaning up what is untamed and unmanageable," Lucey says in her artist statement. "In doing this, I am thinking about how human’s idealize nature and want it to fit neatly into modern life. We use botanicals in our textiles, creating our own patterns and colors. We dress our homes and selves in them. We surround our homes with manicured gardens, our own 'tamed wilderness.'
"My work attempts to depict this control of wildness, but neatly within the confines of a frame."
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.