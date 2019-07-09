LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission in its 18th annual summer invitational exhibit, "Luna 18."
Almost 80 artists were asked to depcit their interpretations of the moon. Some artists created more than one piece for a total of 106 pieces in the show, which runs through Aug. 11.
Glassell Gallery will host a reception at 6 p.m. July 13. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information, call call (225) 485-8748 or visit glassellgallery.org.