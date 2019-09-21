The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts has announced details for its inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation.
An addition to the organization’s Annual Scholarship Art Contest, the songwriting competition will provide a platform for high school songwriters across Louisiana to showcase their work.
Three young songwriters will be awarded $10,000 in college scholarships, a chance to record their winning songs in a state-of-the-art professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producers and engineers, and the opportunity to perform their song on stage during the Trombone Shorty Foundation’s annual “Shorty Fest” benefit concert during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
To celebrate the addition of songwriting to Rodrigue Foundation's annual scholarship art contest, the 2020 contest theme is “The Art of Sound,” showing the connection between music and visual art through an original work of art or song.
The award ceremony will take place March 21 at the Sheraton in New Orleans.
“We are proud to now offer Louisiana high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to not only showcase their skills in art, but also music through our new songwriting competition,” said Jacques Rodrigue, executive director of the Rodrigue Foundation. “Music is a Louisiana staple; we have something very special here that we want to continue to grow, starting with our youth. It’s important to us to encourage students to learn more about music and songwriting and give them a platform to showcase their talents.”
Confirmed judges for the inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition include Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Jon Batiste, Tank Ball (Tank and the Bangas), Lauren Daigle, Ben Ellman (Galactic), Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), Erica Falls (Galactic), Samantha Fish, AJ Haynes (Seratones), Jim McCormick (staff writer, BMG Music), PJ Morton (Grammy-winning artist, Maroon 5), Anders Osborne, David Shaw (Revivalists), Aaron Wilkinson (Honey Island Swamp Band), Big Chief Juan Pardo, Reid Wick (The Recording Academy) and George Wilde (Trombone Shorty Foundation).
Art contest judges will be announced at a later date.
"We are so thrilled to partner with the Rodrigue Foundation on this competition," said Trombone Shorty Foundation Founding Executive Director Bill Taylor. "Our team has never done anything like this before, and we can't wait to see what the students come up with. Hoping it will be a fun way to get their creative vibes flowing."
Songwriters and artists can now submit their original artwork or song/lyrics by visiting georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarship-art-contest.