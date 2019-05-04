The LSU College of Art + Design's BFA 2019 Senior Exhibition opens May 6 and closes with a reception from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 11 in LSU's Foster Hall gallery. The show features work by 17 seniors. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. (225) 578-5402 or art.lsu.edu
Registration is open for Material Exploration: En Plein Air Painting Workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tajreen Akter is the instructor for the class for ages 18 and older. Enrollment is limited to 20. Advance registration required at $45; $35 for museum members and $25 for students. lsumoa.org
"Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed" is showing through May 22 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Also showing is "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée" through Aug. 11 and "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne" through Dec. 1. lasm.org
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Moses Kaufman's "33 Variations," opening May 10 in the studio theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25, $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
The Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing Alexandria Junah Arceneaux's MFA thesis show, "Phantasmatic" through May 11 with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. weekends. Admission is free. (225) 389-7180 or artgallery@lsu.edu
"Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens" runs through June 9 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Also showing through Sept. 29 is "Matt Wedel On the Verge." lsumoa.org
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's fundraiser, "One Night Only: A Lady in Red," paying tribute to Aretha Franklin at 7 p.m. June 16 in the Lyceum Ballroom, 124 Third St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. (225) 588-7576 or nvtarts.org
Applications are being accepted for the fifth annual Donald W. Wood Vocal Competition on Oct. 26 in the Freda Lupin Memorial Hall at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts at 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. All local and regional voice teachers are invited to enter students for this contest, which has a deadline of midnight Sept. 10. neworleansopera.org/donald-w-wood-sr-vocal-competition
Registration is open for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' the Art of the 5k and the Art of OK, both on May 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org