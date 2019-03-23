The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has created an app called FlowBR for use during the Ebb & Flow Festival Season.
The free app, available on iTunes and Android, allows users to tap into the numerous arts and cultural events taking place from mid-March to mid-April in Baton Rouge. You can also “Ask Flow” to find out information on events, festivals and art exhibits.
Geo-tracking within the app provides easy navigation to events.
The app also allows users to locate and vote for the 104 works of art by Louisiana artists featured in Art Flow — the art exhibition taking place at dozens of places in and around downtown.
Art Flow is a partnership between the Arts Council and Forum 35, which is presenting the juried art exhibition, where the public can vote for a favorite art piece.
FlowBR also contains information on programming during the Arts Council’s free outdoor Ebb & Flow festival on April 6-7, which will host over 40 community partners engaging in performances and interactive demonstrations, a marketplace with more than 80 artists and makers booths, and five outdoor performance spaces, including a Kids Coast, with a Junior Ninja course, water ecology activities and storytelling.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is working with Visit Baton Rouge and other community partners to possibly expand the app beyond the spring Ebb & Flow Season to create access for the numerous arts and cultural events happening throughout the city.
For more information, visit ebbandflowbr.org.