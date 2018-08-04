The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its annual show and sale of new works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts on Aug. 16.
The theme of this year’s show is “Life is Good in the South,” which kicks off with a meet-the-artists reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day. The show runs through Sept. 29.
This show features work by more than 30 artists in a wide variety of mediums highlighting Baton Rouge and other southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture.
Local artists include Betty Efferson, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Nancy Jo Poirrier, Louise Hansen, Janice Evans, Patti Bailey, Margaret Shipley, JoAnn Eiswirth, Marge Campane and Susan Thibodeaux.
The show and reception are free and open to the public and are being held in conjunction with other Jefferson Highway businesses in the inaugural “A Mid City Summer Soiree.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.