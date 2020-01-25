- The Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Pelican Chamber Music Series will hold a performance at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Poydras Museum, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The concert will feature the music of Beethoven and Piazzolla performed by violinist James Alexander; Brazilian pianist Joao Casarotti, who is professor of piano at Southern University; and Cuban cellist Raudol Palacios, who performs with “Ship of Fools.” Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. pointecoupeehistoricalsociety.com.
- Tickets are on sale for "Exploring the Hidden Music: Louisiana," a production created by artist Christopher Janney for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum to be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the museum, 100 S. River Road. The production is inspired by Louisiana’s musical roots, drawing upon aspects of Zydeco, southern Gospel, southern Blues, and shuffle-beat rhythms combined with electronic instruments and sounds. Vocalist Quiana Lynell, trumpeter George Bell and additional local performers will join Janney and his musicians for the show. Tickets are $30-$35 and $15 for students. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- New Venture Theatre will hold general auditions for its upcoming production of "Annie" at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Independence Park, 7800 Independence Blvd. Callbacks will be Feb. 3. Auditions are by appointment only through online preregistration at newventuretheatre.org.
- Registration is open for BREC's painting and wine class, "Art UnWINEd," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive. Must be 21 or older to participate. (225) 272-9200, ext. 1504, or email jpoulter@brec.org.
- Registration is open for Terry Landry's "Basic Woodworking: Build a Footstool" workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Advanced, paid reservations are required due to class size limits. Cost is $150, which includes materials, but participants must bring their own tape ruler and No. 2 pencil. To register, call (225) 336-2422 ext. 200 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The deadline is Feb. 21 for entries to Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's "Art Flow 2020," a juried art exhibition that will be exhibited in downtown Baton Rouge from March 16 to April 5. Only Louisiana artists age 18 and older may participate. Entry fee is $35. For requirements, email bmorfitt@artsbr.org or visit artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale to the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 1920s-themed fundraiser, "Dancin’ at the Mansion" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 20 at the Old Governor’s Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Advance tickets are $65 or $60 for two or more. Tickets will be $75 at the door. (225) 766-8379 or one.bidpal.net/brbt2020.
- Upcoming "Creative Conversations" programs at The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., are: "Curator Tour" at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 — Curator Ben Hickey will lead in-depth tours of the exhibitions “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill” and “Vitus Shell: ‘Bout It ‘Bout It, The Political Power of Just Being;" and "Panel Discussion: Architecture and Sustainability" at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 — UL-Lafayette professors of architecture explore the role of sustainability in modern architecture and how they integrate these themes into their own practice. This panel is presented in response to the exhibition “Robert C. Tannen | Box-City.” The programs are free. hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Shadows-on-the-Teche and the Telling the Full History Community Writing Workshop, along with the Iberia Performing Arts League and The Iberia African American Historical Society, will present an encore performance of “First Light,” a dramatic work focused on African American experiences in New Iberia from its African, Native American and European roots to the Civil Rights Movement at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at the Sliman Theatre for the Performing Arts, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia. Admission is free. (337) 369-6446 or shadows@shadowsontheteche.org.
- The deadline for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' applications for ArtSpark is March 6. ArtSpark awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career, and mature artists for specific, short-term projects. (337) 233-7060 oracadianacenterofthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com