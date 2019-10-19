New Orleans-based Lightwire Theatre will bring the children's classic "The Ugly Duckling" to the Manship Theatre stage at 2 p.m. Oct. 27.
The beloved story will play out through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, electroluminescent wire technology and dance, along with the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop.
Of the five eggs in Mother Duck’s nest, one is the largest and last to hatch. Bigger and paler than the others, this last hatchling is treated as an outsider by Mother Duck and her ducklings. He may be the best swimmer of the brood, but that's doesn't ensure his acceptance. Knowing only rejection, this Ugly Duckling goes out into the wild alone.
From the glow of a remote willow tree, he sees a wily cat creeping in the direction of Mother Duck’s nest. The Ugly Duckling follows and watches as one lagging duckling is captured and taken back to the cat’s lair. In true heroic fashion, the Ugly Duckling vanquishes the cat and rescues the duckling. Celebrated by Mother Duck and her ducklings for his uniqueness, all realize while he may have been an ugly duckling, he has grown into a beautiful and powerful swan.
Tickets are $18 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.