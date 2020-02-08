BREC’s Magnolia Mound, in collaboration with the Friends of Magnolia Mound, is holding special tours, demonstrations and lectures during February as part of Black History Month.
These commemorative and educational programs will be held on Sundays, beginning at 2 p.m. on the grounds at 2161 Nicholson Drive. Admission is free.
On Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, a special guided tour, "Behind the Big House," will focus on the landscape and architecture associated with slavery, freedom and reconstruction eras of African American history. Tours will begin at the Turner Family Visitor.
On Feb. 16, a free lecture, “In Name Only: Free Person of Color in Antebellum Baton Rouge,” will focus on the community of free people who lived in Baton Rouge before the Civil War, and how the community lived and functioned during the institution of slavery.
During February, all who take part in the Black History Program will receive a free guided tour on that Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 343-4955 or visit brec.org/magnoliamound.