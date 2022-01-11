Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, has canceled its annual "Surreal Salon Soiree" because of the surge in local Omicron cases.
This party where guests dress in costume to become part of the annual "Surreal Salon" international juried exhibition was scheduled for Jan. 22.
"In light of the ongoing and record-setting surge of COVID/Omicron cases in our community and our state, we do not believe it is possible to safely move forward with the event," President/CEO Jason Adreasen said.
He added that Baton Rouge Gallery has worked to prioritize the safety and health of its visitors, artists, volunteers and staff above all else during the pandemic.
"This was an incredibly difficult decision that we realize will be a disappointing one for many," Andreasen said. "You can trust that it was not approached lightly. The Surreal Salon Soiree is something that everyone at Baton Rouge Gallery looks forward to each year. The fact that we are not able to safely host it in 2022 is nothing short of heartbreaking."
The gallery is refunding soiree tickets that already have been purchased.
Though the party has been canceled, the "Surreal Salon 14" exhibition will continue to be open to the public at no cost from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Jan. 27.
"We sincerely hope you will visit the exhibition and enjoy the spectacular works on display," Andreasen said.
The show, which celebrates the pop-surrealist/lowbrow art movement, features work by more than 50 artists representing 18 states and five countries.
The gallery is partnering with the LSU School of Art in hosting the international juried exhibition with work hand-picked by Special Guest Juror Carrie Ann Baade.
For more than a decade, "Surreal Salon" has featured paintings, photography, ceramics, textiles and mixed media works. Artists from all corners of the United States and more than a half dozen different nations have been featured in previous exhibitions, and with Surreal Salon 14, a new group of artists joins them.
More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded in conjunction with the exhibition and the artist whose work is selected as Best in Show will also profiled in an online editorial by Juxtapoz Magazine.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.