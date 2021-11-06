- In preparation for the 2022 Swamp Art Spectacular, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, is hosting the Swamp Art Show Field Days on Nov. 13-14. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those interested in working on entry pieces for the art show can visit for free on these days to gather inspiration. Artists should bring their own supplies. Indoor and outdoor workspaces will be available. The 2022 Swamp Art Spectacular exhibit will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 27. The deadline for artists to register for this free event is Dec. 28. Email swampevents@brec.org.
- Admission is free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, as part of the First Free Sundays event. This admission includes shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Visit lasm.org for more information.
- Admission is free at the LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., on Sunday, Nov. 7. As part of First Free Sunday, the day will include a 2 p.m. tour of the "Form & Fire" exhibition with executive director Daniel E. Stetson, who curated the ceramics exhibition. Masks are required at all programs. For details, visit lsumoa.org.
- The Music Club of Baton Rouge will present a musical recital featuring soloists and a 25-voice chorus performing the works of composer Aaron Copland at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Woman’s Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. The program, “Thank You, Mr. Copland,” will feature guest pianists Constance Carroll and Mary Bresowar and a variety of vocalists accompanied by pianist Marianne Parker and violinist Ruth Roland. Visit BRMusicClub.com for more information.
- The Walls Project will host its first Veterans Day Bike Ride from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. in downtown Baton Rouge. The slow-paced ride is open to everyone. On their own bikes, riders are asked to meet at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., no later than 10 a.m. Geaux Ride will provide rental bikes free to veterans and for $10 for the general public. The route will end at Fire Station No. 11 on Highland Road where Diannna Ladmirault recently completed the Walls Project's mural commemorating the firefighters’ heroic response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ride will take a short break at the location, then return to the Capitol Park Museum. The Baton Rouge Police Department will escort riders. Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the ride. Visit thewallsproject.org for more information.
- USS KIDD Veterans Museum is offering free admission for veterans and their families on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Learn more about Louisiana veterans by visiting the Hall of Honor in the museum, the traveling exhibit “Wheels of War,” which also looks at the history of the Camp Claiborne-Camp Polk Military Railroad in central Louisiana. Call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com for more information.
- The You Aren’t Alone Project will host a Creative Relief Wellness Retreat from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Guru, 1857 Government St. The program is designed for artists, creatives and makers to engage in mental health and wellness activities for self-care, support and solace in a safe and collaborative environment. Tickets are $15 and include breakfast and lunch. Registration is available through Eventbrite. Email youarentaloneproject@gmail.com or visit youarentaloneproject.com for more information.
- Register now for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. The cost is $60 or $550 for a table of 10. Seating is limited. Visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-tea to reserve your space.
- Louisiana Division of the Arts has launched a new platform, "Culturalyst," designed to bridge the gap between artists, cultural communities and consumers. Culturalyst is a software company, based in New Orleans, serving artists by providing a free SEO-optimized portfolio website and customizable searches of funding, residencies, work opportunities and connections to arts support organizations. Culturalyst databases are set up for each of the nine Regional Arts Councils in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge. Visit culturalyst.com to learn more.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
