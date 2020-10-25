- Mark your calendars and get ready to bid on more than 30 works in Baton Rouge Gallery's annual Kinetics live art auction fundraiser. This year's event will be online on Nov. 20, but free registration is open now at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
- The video link for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's online production of "Midnight Magic" is open through Nov. 18. Tickets are $25 at batonrougeballet.org/midnightmagic.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's live radio play "Vintage Hitchcock" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-31 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students at theatrebr.org.
- Enrollment is still open for Kids Orchestra's virtual program, KO@Home. Students can choose among online pre-recorded lessons, online live group lessons and online private lessons. Enroll at kidsorchestra.org/koathome.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Chamber Series concert "String Quartet" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Mercy Church Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. Tickets are $30 at brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Cool Winter Nights Hot Jazz" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The concert features trumpeter Brian Shaw, pianist Willis Delony and Bill Grimes on the string bass in a jazz program of holiday favorites. Tickets are $50 by calling (225) 344-0334 or at manshiptheatre.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
