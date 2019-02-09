The deadline for grant applications to ArtSpark is Feb. 22.
Together, the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority offer ArtSpark stipends from $1,000 to $5,000. The program encourages the arts in Acadiana by supporting individual projects and their creators. It also enhances the economic possibilities of each project and artist by offering business classes at the Opportunity Machine, a business incubator that is part of LEDA.
ArtSpark began in 2014. It has supported the work of 41 artists who collectively have received $190,000 in stipends, said Paige Krause, outreach director at AcA.
For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org/grants-services/artspark.