Don't be fooled by the Victorian setting. "Elizabeth Cree" is more Alfred Hitchcock than Richard Wagner.
"Just when you think you have it figured out, you don't," said Dugg McDonough, who is directing the LSU Opera production, which opens March 21 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre.
The opera weaves together several narratives.
"If you've never seen an opera, this is a great one to start with," McDonough said. "It's an hour and 45 minutes packed with action, intrigue and beautiful music."
"Elizabeth Cree" is based on Peter Ackroyd's 1994 novel, "The Trial of Elizabeth Cree." The time is 1880, and the setting is London's Limehouse District, where streets are dark and crime is rampant. Mark Hammond wrote the libretto, which divides this one-act opera into 29 scenes, shuttling the plot between past and present.
The story looks back at Elizabeth Cree's journey from a homeless and abused child to vaudeville star, to her marriage to the wealthy John Cree.
A series of brutal murders have occurred, and John Cree recounts each in vivid detail in his diary. Is he the serial killer? Now John is dead and his wife is on trial for his poisoning.
Both soprano Elana Gleason, 31, and baritone Evan Hammond, 24, singing the roles of Elizabeth and John, said Kevin Puts' score is challenging.
Though the parts call for a soprano and baritone, their musical ranges are wider. The characters are diabolical, and there are times when the singers said they have to separate themselves from the roles.
They compared the show to Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," without "Elizabeth Cree's" plot twists.
"We started doing these contemporary operas a couple of years ago, not only because they're entertaining for the audiences but because of the educational experience for our students," McDonough said. "We're going to keep doing this mix of classical and contemporary opera. We've won national recognition by doing this."
Last year, the National Opera Association awarded the LSU Opera first and second places in its collegiate competition for the program's regional premiere of David T. Little's contemporary dystopian opera, "Dog Days," and its production of Leoš Janáček's more classical "The Little Vixen."
"This is a great recognition for this program, and it's so exciting to see these young people with their dedication to 'Elizabeth Cree,'" McDonough said. "They feel like they're creating something that's theirs. These aren't roles that were set centuries ago that people expect to be played a certain way. It's something new that they can make their own."
'Elizabeth Cree'
An LSU Opera production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 21-23; 3 p.m. March 24
WHERE: Claude L. Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive
TICKETS/INFO: $14-29 at (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda