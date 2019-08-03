"Anger," the latest work by Baton Rouge artist Morgan Tanner, is on exhibit through Aug. 29 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.
The series, the artist said, "explores how grief, like the deceptively beautiful tentacles of a jellyfish, stings even the least likely and most elegant among us.”
The Arts Council will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. Both the show and reception are free. For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.