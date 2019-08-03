Work by artists Ross Jahnke, Amy James and Mary Jane Parker will be on exhibit through Aug. 29 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
The gallery will host the artists in a First Wednesday opening reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and again in its monthly "Articulate" artists talk at 4 p.m. Aug. 11.
Jahnke's show, 'CMYK,' marries his love of printmaking and painting.
“My work explores the relationship between printmaker’s fetishisms and unsolicited portraiture," he said. "With influences as diverse as Frans Hals and Banksy, new synergies are synthesized from both explicit and implicit concepts. As grainy images become distorted by contemporary printmaking practice, the viewer is left with an epitaph to quiet moments in humanity and the entropy of popular culture. ”
The photographs in James' exhibit, "Everafter," can be described as transcendent and natural. She prefers to shoot using only natural light, primarily in black and white, using silver and film.
Trained as a painter, for this exhibition, James turns the camera inward and explores her own relationships through time and reflects on expectations and situations that she never expected to experience firsthand.
“Love and marriage, foreshadowed by a fairy tale romance, led me to believe again in happily ever after," she said. "Donning rose-colored glasses, or perhaps delusional ones, I was both shattered and shocked by its unexpected demise. Some wear their hearts on their sleeves. I tend to wear mine on gallery walls.”
Parker explores the physical history that is recorded on one's body from birth through scrapes and cuts acquired along the journey of life in her show "Marks."
She is interested in how memories and relics emerge and how those entwine to form the narratives of times past. For her Baton Rouge Gallery debut, she looks at how inward emotional turmoil manifests and displays outwardly.
“I use the figure, often an adolescent or young woman, to represent someone at the cusp of their adult life,” she said. “Images of pressed plants, lace and figurative elements are layered upon each other, placed underneath or sewn directly into the figure, mimicking tattoos, halos or scars. The images, made up of waxed transparent layers, create veils of memory of the uneasy past.”
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.