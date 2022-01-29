- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has introduced a new community engagement program, "Ballet for Every Body." The program goes directly into the school systems with professional and student-level dancers to communicate to students that dance is something that all body shapes and sizes can enjoy. The goal is to make everyone feel welcome in the dance community through a message of inclusivity. This 45-minute production of several short, kid-friendly segments of dance, accompanied by narration, is scheduling appearances with local schools this spring. For more information, call (225) 766-8379.
- The Art Guild of Louisiana is showing an exhibit of 29 original pieces by 11 local artists through March 10 at Independence Park Theatre Gallery, 7800 Independence Park Blvd. The participating artists are vying for a People’s Choice Award, which will be presented at an artists' award presentation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the gallery. The public is invited to vote for a favorite painting before Feb. 11. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, email agl@artguildlouisiana.org or visit artguildlouisiana.org.
- Registration is open for spring classes at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Classes are Improvisation for Teens for ages 13-18, beginning Feb. 12; The Playwright's Process for ages 16 and old, beginning Feb. 15; Drama for Young Actors for ages 9-12, beginning Feb. 12; Scene Study for Adults for ages 16 and older, beginning Feb. 14; Musical Theatre Dance for ages 12 and older, beginning Feb. 12; and Youth Voice Class for ages 8-14, beginning Feb. 12. To register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host author Rannah Gray with Madelyn and Katherine Tom in a presentation and signing for the book, "Mystery of the Heart-Shaped Locket" from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. The book is a magical story about twin sisters who discover a heart-shaped locket that holds the secrets of an important figure in Louisiana history. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing the exhibits "Life in the 1940s in West Baton Rouge," featuring artifacts and photographs from the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s permanent collection, through March 20; and "The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II," a special exhibit from The National WWII Museum, exploring Louisiana’s contributions to the war effort through March 22. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theaterworks' traveling production of "Dog Man the Musical," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
