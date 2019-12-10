Ascension Community Theatre will open its holiday production, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," on Dec. 12 in its newly renovated theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a stage adaptation of the 1965 animated television special, where Charlie Brown is having a difficult time finding the true meaning of Christmas during a commercialized holiday season.
Lucy suggests he direct the local Christmas play in hopes that he'll find the true meaning there. But things seem to go from bad to worse for Charlie Brown when everyone around him gets caught up in the hype.
That is, until Linus silences it all with a special story.
This production, directed by Roger Ferrier, also includes the music of Vince Guaraldi with John Owen Hoover in the role of Charlie Brown.
Tickets are $15-$25 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.