Baton Rouge Gallery is featuring the latest works by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly in a show that runs through Aug. 1.
Caffery, a photographer, calls nature her cathedral, and her work, "Waiting for the Dawn," uses warm tones and light of the early morning sun on the landscape.
“I photograph wading birds and landscapes … large wading birds because they are a direct link with dinosaurs of the past, as well as an allegorical link with heaven or the future,” she said. “Photographing in a cypress or tupelo swamp is like being in a cathedral that soars into the sky. It is a solitary and spiritual experience. “
Herrera is a multimedia artist who often focuses on socially conscious subject matter. Her art is informed by her Mexican ancestry, sacred geometry, cosmograms, mandalas, labyrinths and Mayan hieroglyphs.
In her show,"Re-walking the 'Quinto Sol' Labyrinth," she revisits imagery from her previous work.
“The focal point of my new work is inspired by a beautiful symbol I created 15 years ago — the ‘Quinto Sol’ Labyrinth design," she said. "It was inspired by the Aztec calendar ‘Sun Stone’ and its mythology. I chose to revive this design as a metaphor for the new path my life has taken."
Jeffers has long been a collector of things cast aside, allowing these items to come together and generate new narratives and generate meaning.
In her show, "Final Arrangements," she pulls from the idea of the cyclical nature of birth, death and rebirth to create new meanings in what some would otherwise view as trivial surfaces.
“Infused with their own energetic history, objects have metamorphosed from the cast-off and mundane to the treasured, and the raw material for the assemblages has become precious antique relics from my own family’s past, my now extensive collection garnered from a flea market on the outskirts of Paris and other sources,” she said. “It is no surprise that at the same time the themes expressed in these later works have become increasingly more personal and intimate."
Kelly’s work in "Migrations: Prints Revisited" draws its influence from the relationship and awareness of one’s impact to another’s personal environment. They are road maps that document personal explorations in Lafayette, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Colorado. These landscapes both, natural and man-made, feed the rhythms in his work.
“In my estimation, image making is a journey into the unseen — never the unknown," he said. "When I look down on a sheet of paper, or a freshly ground stone, I know there is a yet-to-be discovered image within the surface. When a work begins, I have no specific agenda, just an attitude of energy, personal memories, and a love for just pure drawing.”
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1479 or visit batonrougegallery.org.