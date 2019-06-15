The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is partnering with the Cajun French Music Association to host the site of its music jams on the third Sunday of every month. The first event, because of Father's Day, will be held at 3 p.m. June 24. Different performers will lead each month, but all are welcome and encouraged to bring instruments. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com
LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open its 18th summer invitational exhibition, "LUNA 18," on June 26. The show runs through Aug. 11 with a reception at 6 p.m. July 13. Admission is free. (225) 389-7180 or glassellgallery.org
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open both "Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection" and "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self" on June 27. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
Tickets are on sale for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "Big Hits" at 6:30 p.m. June 27 in the Mid-City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $25-$40. Email kcangelosi1@cox.net.
Tickets are on sale for Louisiana Voices of Women's "Women on Fire," opening June 28 in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25. lavow.org
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Willie Wonka," opening July 11 at the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St. Tickets are $20-$30. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Sweet Georgia Brown," opening July 26 in the Claude L. Shaver in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30, $25 for children and students with a valid ID and $15 for groups of 10 or more who purchase advance tickets. The show is rated PG-13 and recommended for ages 14 and older. (225) 588-7576 or nvtarts.org
A show by Tiffany Nesbit, a recent graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, will be the first to hang in the new Mezzanine Gallery of the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The gallery is devoted to budding artists. hammondarts.org
A summer exhibit of "Divine of Nine: Recent Works by Dennis Paul Williams" will be on display through August at the Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge. (337) 366-0629