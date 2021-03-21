The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will open the National Building Museum's traveling exhibit "Evicted" on March 25 in its Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. The show runs through May 28 and is an immersive, thought-provoking show that addresses the reality of low-income renter eviction, based upon the book of the same title by Matthew Desmond. "Evicted" is part of the Arts Council’s annual Ebb & Flow Festival season’s "Art Flow," which hosts touring exhibitions biannually, with a juried statewide visual art competition occurring in alternating years. Admission is free. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's spring classes. All classes are six weeks long and take place at 567 Eight Dance Studio within the Louisiana Athletics complex, 11913 Sunbelt Court. For detailed information or to register, visit playmakersbr.org.
Tickets go on sale March 23 for the Zachary High School Drama Department's production of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" at 7 p.m. March 26 and 2 p.m. March 28 in the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center, 4100 School St., Zachary. Tickets are $15; $10 for students at showtix4u.com/event-details/48883.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is calling for entries for its 2021 Petite Gallerie, a miniature exhibition. The theme of the show, which is open to all ages and art levels, is "Simply Creative." Entries must be two dimensional and may be as small as 4-by-6 inches and as large as 5½-by-8½ inches. Entries may be mailed to Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, attention Petite Gallerie, P.O. Box 669, New Roads, 70760, and must be postmarked by May 24. Last-minute entries can be delivered directly to the Poydras Center between noon and 5 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 13. The Petite Gallerie will be on display during the 11th annual Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit. For more information, call (225) 638-6049 or email roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee also is accepting submissions for its 2021 Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit. The show features two- and three-dimensional work by local and regional artists. Submission deadline is April 16. For guidelines and a form, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
Tickets are on sale for Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre for the Performing Art's performances of "The Wizard of Oz" at 2 p.m. March 21 and March 28 and 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 in the downtown theater, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The show is an original production by the theater. Tickets are $29 and $15 for students by calling (985) 543-4371.