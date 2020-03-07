Theatre Baton Rouge will open Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2" on March 13 in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.

Performances also are scheduled on March 14-15 and March 19-22. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. with all other performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.

In the final scene of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, "A Doll’s House," Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own.

This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age.

Macy Jones directs "A Doll’s House, Part 2," which takes place many years after Nora, played by Michele Johnson, has made her exit. Now there’s a knock on that same door she slammed, and Nora is back.

Now a successful-yet-scandalous writer, Nora is being blackmailed by a judge and needs her former husband’s help. But her family has a few grievances they need to air first.

This production is part of the John Turner/Jerry Fischer City Series. Tickets are $25; $20 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit TheatreBR.org.