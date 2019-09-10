Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program opens its ninth season on Sept. 12 with William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."
The show will be the Young Actors' fifth Shakespeare production and will be staged in Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Shakespeare’s drama follows the tragic love story of star-crossed and ill-fated lovers Romeo, played by Josh Trege, and Juliet, played by Gwen Roland, as they try to defy the odds of the long-standing feud between their families.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Tickets are $26, $20 for students at (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.