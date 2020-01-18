"Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks" is coming to Baton Rouge's Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
The traveling play, produced by Mad River Theatre Works in West Liberty, Ohio, will be staged at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre for the Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., in Hammond. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion with prominent civil rights advocates.
Parks helped spark the civil rights movement in the U.S. when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus in 1955.
The play weaves together music and drama to tell Parks' story from her childhood in rural Alabama to her famous decision to "sit down and be counted." It paints a portrait of a complex woman who had to find reconciliation within herself in order to become an effective civil rights leader.
At the Manship, 100 Lafayette St., tickets are $18 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
Tickets are $20 and $13 for students for the Columbia Theatre. Call (985) 543-4371 or visit columbiatheatre.org.