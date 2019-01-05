Each season, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts national auditions for the summer intensive programs of several major ballet companies. This year, the company will welcome Nashville Ballet, Next Generation Ballet - Patel Conservatory, Oklahoma City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre to audition regional dancers for limited spots in their programs.
Audition dates are as follows:
- Jan. 13 — Next Generation Ballet - Patel Conservatory. Registration is at 12:30 p.m., followed by auditions for ages 10-19 at 1 p.m.
- Jan. 26 — American Ballet Theatre. Registration is one hour before auditions, which are from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 11-14 and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 15-20.
- Feb. 3 — Nashville Ballet. Registration is at 1 p.m., followed by auditions for ages 11 and older from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Feb. 17, Oklahoma City Ballet. Registration is at 2 p.m., followed by auditions for ages 12 and older from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All auditions will be held at Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Each program has separate, specific audition requirements. Links to each program’s website can be found by visiting batonrougeballet.org. For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or email christine@batonrougeballet.org.