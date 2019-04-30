The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will close its 2018-19 BASF Orchestral Series with "Pictures at an Exhibition" at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
Composer Modest Mussorgsky's 1874 suite of 10 pieces will anchor the program as the finale, featuring guest soloists mezzo-soprano Sonja Bruzauskas and baritone Brandon Hendrickson, along with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
"Pictures at an Exhibition" will be preceded by Christopher Lowry's "A Cypress Prelude" and Maurice Durufle's "Requiem," all led by music director and conductor Timothy Muffitt.
Tickets are $40-$60 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.