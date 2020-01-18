It's time to once again celebrate the surreal with Baton Rouge Gallery's Surreal Salon Soiree on Jan. 25.
Wear your most avant garde looks to the party held in conjunction with the "Surreal Salon 12," an exhibition that celebrates the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement.
The exhibit, held in partnership with the LSU School of Art, runs through Jan. 30 at the BREC gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Expect to find works that run the gamut from paintings and photography to ceramics, textiles and mixed media works by artists from all corners of the U.S. and several different countries.
The soiree will include the art, live music by Royal Teeth and interactive experiences. The work selected as “Best in Show” by guest juror Dan Quintana will be announced.
Quintana, a Los Angeles-based artist, will also give a free and informal talk at the LSU School of Art on Jan. 27. His presentation will touch on his own work, his career as a professional artist, the state of pop-surrealism today, as well as the works featured in "Surreal Salon 12."
Soiree tickets are $25 if you wear a costume, $30 if you don't. For tickets, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
The exhibition is free during regular gallery hours from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.