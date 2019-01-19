The Austin Baroque Orchestra Chamber Soloists will present "Carnevale Veneziano," a concert of chamber music from 17th-century Venice, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave.
Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $15. An informal talk will begin 30 minutes before the concert.
Austin Baroque Orchestra began in 2011 as Ensemble Settecento, a 10-person chamber ensemble. Since that time, the ensemble has grown into an orchestra and choir with a roster of some 35 young musicians with specialized training in historical performance.
The players use period-appropriate performance practices and replicas of early instruments, while the chorus sings in an historically informed manner, including the use of minimal vibrato and period diction.
In addition to performances in Austin, the ensemble has begun performing regularly in Louisiana, with recent appearances in Baton Rouge and Natchitoches.
“Italian music of the 17th century is some of the most beautiful and exciting of all early repertoire,” said Billy Traylor, the group’s artistic director and a Baton Rouge native. “This was a time of rapid aesthetic change in northern Italy, and these changes were heralded by the birth of the extravagant, expressive early Baroque style.”
Older instruments, like recorder, dulcian (a bassoonlike instrument), violin, and viola da gamba, came to be used in a much more virtuosic way than in the past, while new ideas about solo vocal music led to the invention of the theorbo, a large lute with bass strings.
The music written by Italian masters could be “mercurial and hyperemotional,” explains Traylor, and “is a perfect sonic counterpart to the motion and emotion of Bernini’s sculptures and Carvaggio’s canvasses.”