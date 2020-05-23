- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is selling custom-made cloth masks to businesses with the proceeds benefiting arts organizations in the 11-parish capital region — especially performing arts organizations that had to cancel their seasons. The council is engaging nonprofits to produce masks. The nonprofits receive a stipend in exchange for their service. For more information, visit artsbr.org/sewing-safe.
- The Burden Museum & Windrush Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, reopened its gates on May 18 with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with gates closing at 5:30 p.m. Tour groups and rentals remain postponed until further notice. Photographers are required to schedule sessions at least four days ahead of time. Walk-in visitors and families are limited to groups fewer than 10, and all visitors are encouraged to wear masks and cautioned about maintaining physical distancing. Admission has been reduced to $6 per person. The museum will resume regular activities, including opening galleries and the gift shop, on May 25. That's when regular admission of $10 for ages 12 to 61, $9 for seniors and $8 for ages 6 to 11 will resume. Admission to Windrush Gardens is $3 per person. Both are free for ages 6 and younger. For more information, visit discoverburden.com.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., reopened its doors on May 20 with safety and social distancing protocols in place. The museum is operating under temporary hours during the state's Phase 1 reopening period. Temporary hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. A maximum of 25% of visitors' capacity is allowed, and all visitors are required to wear masks. For digital resources and guidelines, visit lsumoa.org/digital.
- The Louisiana State Archives Research Library, 3851 Essen Lane, is serving patrons by appointment only, based on availability. Call (225) 922-1208. Patrons will be limited to a two-hour research session. In addition, the Louisiana State Archives is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with the exhibition, "Geaux Vote, Louisiana!" which explores and celebrates women's suffrage and the history of women in Louisiana politics. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, admission is free, and all visitors must wear a mask. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, and no groups larger than 10 will be allowed. For more information, call (225) 922-1000.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Artsplosion! Summer Camps, following local and state coronavirus-related safety recommendations. The Arts Council will be joined by other organizations, including Kids’ Orchestra, Playmakers of BR and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, during this four-week camp. At this time, the enrollment is capped at 16 children per week. For details and to register, visit artsbr.org/summer-camps.
- Tickets are on sale for the next @Home Concert Experience presented at 7:30 p.m. June 12 by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Bistro Byronz. The event will include six solo and duet performances by symphony members in an online concert and dinner experience with meal delivery from Bistro Byronz. The cost is $50 with proceeds split equally between the restaurant and the orchestra. Concert-only tickets are $25. The deadline to order is noon June 5 at concerts.brso.org.
- Kids Orchestra has been keeping its music and instruction alive during the stay-at-home order through photos and streaming videos through its KO@Home program at kidsorchestra.org. Through KO@Home, students and families have had access to a variety of virtual music learning resources featuring the program's teaching artists. For more information, call (225) 922-4656.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
