The East Baton Rouge Library has scheduled several traveling performances at its branches in June and July.
Admission is free, but registration is required for all programs.
The Hampstead Stage Company will perform "Stories in the Stars." The show is a compilation of Greek myths aimed at youngsters ages 5-11. Hear stories of the wind, sun and moon, and explore various constellations and starry legends.
Here's the schedule:
- 10 a.m. July 8, Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St., (225) 354-7050
- 2:30 p.m. July 8, Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Road, (225) 756-1140
- 10 a.m. July 9, Pride-Chaneyville Branch, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, (225) 658-1540
- 2:30 p.m. July 9, Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St., Zachary, (225) 658-1840
- 10 a.m. July 10, Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Highway, (225) 354-7540
- 2:30 p.m. July 10, Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, Baker, (225) 778-5940
- 10 a.m. July 11, Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 231-3240
- 2:30 p.m. July 11, Bluebonnet Regional Branch, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 763-2240
- 10 a.m. July 15, Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 924-9385
- 2:30 p.m. July 15, Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St., (225) 389-7440
- 10 a.m. July 16, Central Branch, 11260 Joor Road, (225) 262-2640
- 2:30 p.m. July 16, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4440
- 10 a.m. July 17, River Center Branch, 447 Third St.,(225) 389-4967
- 2:30 p.m. July 17, Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3740
Playmakers of Baton Rouge will be performing "Spaced Out!," a show aimed at ages 3-11. The story is about an outer space fanatic named Benjy, who heads to the museum for a galaxy-themed exhibit, but he's disappointed by the lackluster production. Through a strange turn of events, Benjy ends up at the helm of a planet-saving mission.
Here’s the schedule:
- 11 a.m. June 17, Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.,(225) 389-7440
- 2:30 p.m. June 19, Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3740
- 10:30 a.m. June 20, Bluebonnet Regional Branch, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 763-2240
- 10:30 a.m. June 21, Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Road, (225) 756-1140
- 10 a.m. June 24, Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Highway, (225) 354-7540
- 2:30 p.m. June 24, Pride-Chaneyville Branch, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, (225) 658-1540
- 11 a.m. June 25, Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St., (225) 354-7050
- 2:30 p.m. July 8, Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 924-9385
- 2:30 p.m. July 10, Central Branch, 11260 Joor Road, (225) 262-2640
"Lady Chops Presents: Drumroll Please!" features professional percussionist Elizabeth “Lady Chops” Vidos, who performed in the off-Broadway show "STOMP" for 10 years. Her show, aimed at ages 4-11, is an interactive journey of sound exploration. Hear beats and melodies from local and international instruments, buckets and body percussion.
Here’s the schedule:
- 10 a.m. July 1, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4440
- 2:30 p.m. July 1, Central Branch, 11260 Joor Road, (225) 262-2640
- 10 a.m. July 2, Delmont Gardens Branch, 3351 Lorraine St., (225) 354-7050
- 2:30 p.m. July 2, Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Road, (225) 756-1140
- 10 a.m. July 3, Fairwood Branch, 12910 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 924-9385
- 2:30 p.m. July 3, Pride-Chaneyville Branch, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Pride, (225) 658-1540
- 10 a.m. July 15, Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St., Zachary, (225) 658-1840
- 2:30 p.m. July 15, Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3740
- 10 a.m. July 16, Scotlandville Branch, 7373 Scenic Highway, (225) 354-7540
- 2:30 p.m. July 16, Eden Park Branch, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 231-3240
- 10 a.m. July 17, Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, Baker, (225) 778-5940
- 2:30 p.m. July 17, Bluebonnet Regional Branch, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 763-2240
- 10 a.m. July 18, River Center Branch, 447 Third St.,(225) 389-4967
- 2:30 p.m. July 18, Carver Branch, 720 Terrace St.,(225) 389-7440