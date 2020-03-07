Tickets are on sale for two upcoming shows at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Playhouse Square and Inlet Dance's traveling production of "What Do You Do With An Idea" will be staged at 2 p.m. March 22.
Tickets are $18 for this story based on the best-selling children's book, which starts out with a child who has an idea. At first, he doesn’t know what to do with it, and he doesn't know what other people will think of this idea, so he attempts to hide it. But the idea persists and gets stronger, along with the child’s confidence. And then, one day, something amazing happens.
The story is told through movement, music and narration as an ensemble of dancers creates a magical world where ideas grow and take flight.
The second show, "Drum Tao 2020," begins at 7:30 p.m. March 26.
Tickets are $28-$53 for this production from internationally acclaimed percussionist artists Tao, whose modern, high-energy performances showcase the ancient art of Japanese drumming.
Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of "Drum Tao 2020" create an energetic production.
For tickets, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.