The Southern University Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hayden Hall is showing artist and Geismar native Malaika Favorite's work in the solo show, "Exploring the Mediums," through Feb. 28.
Professor of Art Randell Henry curated this show, which highlights the diversity in Favorite's artistic styles from her earliest works to some of her most recent pieces.
Some of Favorite's washboard collection was recently exhibited at the West Baton Rouge Museum. She also has two pieces in the LSU School of Art's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery's "Finding Our Place: Women in the Arts 1983-1990," running through Feb. 24.
Pieces in Southern's show include paintings and mixed media collages. Each tells a story, one of the most popular being a washboard titled "Fats," a tribute to the late Fats Domino, whose hands are represented by gloves as they play a painted piano board. The sheet music for Domino's hit, "Blueberry Hill," appears on the washboard's ridges.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment. Call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu.
