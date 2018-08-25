- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host its September First Saturday Program on "Native Insects" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. The Louisiana State Arthropod Museum will include examples of native insects and other arthropods native to Louisiana. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., will hold grant panels on Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Sept. 10 to review proposals and make funding recommendations for Decentralized Arts Funding grants. These panels are open to the public and grant applicants are encouraged to attend. The first panel will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, for proposals submitted in Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and West Baton Rouge parishes. The second panel will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond, for proposals submitted in Livingston, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The final panel will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Arts Council for proposals submitted in East Baton Rouge Parish. For more information, email lgoad@artsbr.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is seeking school and community groups to perform on the Community Stage at the 2018 Downtown Festival of Lights on Nov. 30. Music, movement, theater and spoken word acts that are holiday themed and appropriate for a diverse audience are encouraged to apply by the Aug. 31 deadline. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Visual artworks are needed to hang at the state Department of Human Resources's administration offices. This call is open to all themes and categories of two-dimensional visual arts. Artwork must be appropriate for public viewing with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 21. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the musical "Fun Home," opening Sept. 7 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30, $19 for students. This show has an R rating. For tickets or more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a reception and gallery talk with photographer Jerry Uelsmann in conjunction with its exhibit of his works, "Confluence by Jerry Uelsmann," at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Admission is $10 and $5 for students and LSU faculty with ID. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The Arts Council of Acadiana will host its ArtSpark Program, "What We Carry," a night of poetry, spoken work and music by Mark St. Cyr, at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. at the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette. Admission is free. Content will be mature and not suitable for children. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, opens "Shirin Neshat: Fervor" with a public reception at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
