The lowly cup. Its utilitarian purpose evident every morning after the coffee brews.
But, in the hands of artists, cups become so much more as they have in the LSU School of Art's Glassell Gallery's ninth biannual National Invitational Ceramic Cup Exhibit, "8 Fluid Ounces."
Michael Helke, a visiting ceramic artist to LSU in the spring semester, curated the show, inviting 19 artists from across the country to submit 10 cups and one experimental piece to the show.
The result is a broad view of contemporary ceramists working in various techniques, each with a unique approach to the cup.
Some are wheel-thrown and others were slab-built, slip cast, coiled, carved and pinched forms in earthenware, stoneware and porcelain. Their diverse surface treatments run the gamut from soft, subtle and contemplative to loose, loud and quirky.
The show runs through March 6, closing that day with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The Glassell Gallery is located in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. weekends.
For more information, call (225) 389-7181 or visit art.lsu.edu.