“It’s All American” is the theme for the Baton Rouge Music Club’s recital on Nov. 13 at Woman’s Clubhouse, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. with coffee served at 9:45 a.m. Advance tickets for the 2019 Music Club Scholarship Luncheon will be on sale.
The recital features the works of such American composers as Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and John Philip Sousa. "Danzon Cubano" by Copland will feature a piano duet by Mary Bresowar and Constance Carroll. The Carol Klose arrangement of Leonard Bernstein’s "Selections from West Side Story" will be played by pianists Jan Cox and Anne Maverick.
Soprano Janelle Couvillon, accompanied by Linda Manes on piano, will perform four short works by Jay Althouse, Luigi Zaninelli, Ruth E. Schram and Copland. "Promised Land," a traditional American folk melody, arranged by Joseph M. Martin, will be feature Manes on solo piano.
A piano quartet — Bresowar, Cox, Carroll and David Easly — will play a "Patriotic Medley," arranged by Phyllis Gunther, ending the concert with the "Stars and Stripes Forever" by Sousa.
For more information, visit BRMusicClub.org.