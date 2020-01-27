Gangsters, gamblers and showgirls will be on stage when Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program opens "Guys and Dolls" on Jan. 30.
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, the musical, directed by Jack Lampert and Lily McGill with music direction by Beth Nash Bordelon, is an oddball romantic comedy.
Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town with the authorities breathing down his neck. Meanwhile, Adelaide, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.
"Guys and Dolls" will run through Feb. 2. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Tickets are $31; $20 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.