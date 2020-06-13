- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's first in-person acting camp of the summer from June 15 to July 2 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. The camp, for ages 8-13, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $460. Each camper will receive a Playmakers mask, and temperature checks will be held twice daily. All social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be followed. To register, visit playmakersbr.org.
- UpStage Theatre is holding auditions for its new improvisational company, Redstick Playback Troupe, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22-23 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Auditions are by appointment. Call (225) 924-3774 or email info@upstagetheatre.biz.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is calling for artwork to fill a gallery wall that invites visitors to create their own “Conspicuous Louisiana” drawings. Stop by the museum and pick up a kit to create your own #conspicuousla and, for inspiration, check out the current exhibition, "Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux." The exhibition focuses on satirical lithographs produced in the 1930s to the early 1950s by Durieux, who closely observed the behaviors of bourgeois circles in the United States, Mexico and France and found patterns of consumption and leisure united the upper classes. She translated these patterns into the prints included in this exhibition. For requirements, visit lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for summer camps at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. To register or for more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
